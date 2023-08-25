15-year-old pedestrian mowed down by speeding car on NH9 in Ghaziabad

A 15-year-old boy died after a speeding car hit him after ramming into a streetlight pole on NH9 near Bamheta in Ghaziabad on Friday, police said, adding that two others, including a pedestrian and the car driver, sustained injuries during the incident. The deceased boy was identified as Tinku Singh, while the injured pedestrian was identified as Ram Ujagar, 25, and the erring car driver was identified as Mohammad Ashraf, 32. (Representative Image)

The deceased boy was identified as Tinku Singh, while the injured pedestrian was identified as Ram Ujagar, 25, and the erring car driver was identified as Mohammad Ashraf, 32.

Ankit Kumar, SHO, Wave City, said, “Tinku was waiting on the pedestrian way, when the speeding car lost its control, hitting him and the streetlight pole on NH9. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The other injured and the car driver also sustained injuries and they are admitted to MMG district hospital for treatment.”

Meanwhile, Rinku, the deceased boy’s cousin, who was with him during the incident, said that they were waiting for a commute to reach Ghazipur in Delhi for work.

“I was saved as I was at some distance from the spot where the speeding car hit the pole and then Tinku,” Rinku said.

Police said that based on a complaint by Tinku’s family, they registered an FIR under Section 304a (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code against the car driver.