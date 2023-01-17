Home / Cities / Noida News / 16-year-old jumps in front of Metro in Noida; dies

16-year-old jumps in front of Metro in Noida; dies

noida news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Officials said his parents were informed and they had reached the hospital, but police are still in the dark about what prompted him to end his life

According to police, they got information regarding the incident around 4pm. The boy was immediately taken to the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30. (Representative Image/Getty)
According to police, they got information regarding the incident around 4pm. The boy was immediately taken to the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30. (Representative Image/Getty)
ByHT Correspondent, Noida

A 16-year-old boy died after he allegedly came in front of a metro train at the Golf Course Road Metro station on the Blue line in Noida on Tuesday evening.

According to police, they got information regarding the incident around 4pm. The boy was immediately taken to the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30.

“After giving first aid and recording his medico-legal case details, he was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment. He died there during treatment,” said Ajay Singh Chahar, SHO of Sector 39 police station.

Officials said his parents were informed and they had reached the hospital, but police are still in the dark about what prompted him to end his life.

“We got to know that the boy was sitting at the station for a long time. When a train came, he suddenly jumped in front of it and was grievously injured. We have not been able to talk to the parents yet,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Investigation is underway, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out