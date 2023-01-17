16-year-old jumps in front of Metro in Noida; dies

A 16-year-old boy died after he allegedly came in front of a metro train at the Golf Course Road Metro station on the Blue line in Noida on Tuesday evening.

According to police, they got information regarding the incident around 4pm. The boy was immediately taken to the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30.

“After giving first aid and recording his medico-legal case details, he was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment. He died there during treatment,” said Ajay Singh Chahar, SHO of Sector 39 police station.

Officials said his parents were informed and they had reached the hospital, but police are still in the dark about what prompted him to end his life.

“We got to know that the boy was sitting at the station for a long time. When a train came, he suddenly jumped in front of it and was grievously injured. We have not been able to talk to the parents yet,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Investigation is underway, officials said.