192 rounds of counting to decide five new MLAs in Ghaziabad

A total of 192 rounds of counting will be held on March 10 at Govindpuram Anaj Mandi for the five assembly constituencies in the Ghaziabad district, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the counting of votes will start at 8am at the centre.

Of the 192 rounds of counting, 42 rounds are devoted to Sahibabad constituency, 40 for Loni, 41 for Muradngar, 39 for Ghaziabad and 30 for Modinagar assembly segment.

The district went to polls on February 10 under phase 1 of the UP assembly elections and the fate of 52 contesting candidates is sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The official said that the trends will start to give a clear picture about winners by the afternoon on March 10.

“We have 3,242 EVMs which have been safeguarded since February 10. During this period, we had also allowed three agents for each contesting candidates (one agent for eight hours) who could stay to keep a watch. These EVMs will now be opened up on the counting day as per the procedure. It is expected that the trend of winners and losers will become clearer by afternoon,” said Vivek Srivastava, additional district election officer.

Police officials said that elaborate arrangements have been made at Govindpuram Anaj Mandi for the counting day. “The counting is expected to go on till evening. About 2,000 civil police will man the two outer cordons while the inner cordons will be secured by three companies and one platoon of central paramilitary forces who have been securing the EVMs for the past one month,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural) and nodal officer for security arrangements.

The officials said that entry to the counting centre will be allowed for valid pass holders and the counting will start at 8am for the postal ballots while for the EVMs it will start from 8.30am.

The police have also announced traffic diversions and said that a section of the Hapur Road will be shut from 6am on March 10 till the end of counting. “The Hapur Road will be closed for traffic from Hapur Chungi to Dasna. Elaborate parking arrangements have been made near the police lines,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

The officials said that the vehicles during the diversion will use the Diamond flyover to move to NH-9 while the incoming vehicles will also follow the same route.

The candidates of major political parties who contested from five seats in Ghaziabad include those from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, among others.

