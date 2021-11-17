2 construction workers die after basement wall of a building collapses in Noida

Two labourers died after the basement wall of a four-storey building in Noida Sector 2 collapsed on Monday evening.

The victims -- identified as Atul Das, 45, and Anil Mukhiya, 30, -- who were natives of Durgapur in West Bengal and Darbhanga in Bihar, respectively, lived in Barola village in Noida. The duo was engaged in some construction work to prevent dampness in the building, when the incident took place.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the incident took place at Block A in Sector 2 -- under the jurisdiction of Sector 20 police station -- at 8pm on Monday. “There is a four-storey building in which three workers were engaged in construction work in the basement. The basement wall suddenly collapsed, in which two workers were injured,” Singh said.

Security guards of the building raised an alarm, and informed the police about the incident. The two injured workers were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Das is survived by his 40-year-old wife Jatotsna (goes by first name), and two sons -- Anant Das, 19, and Sushant Das, 17. They live in a rented accommodation in Noida.

Anant said that his mother had spoken to his father over the cellphone at 6pm on Monday. “My father had said that he was at the construction site, and the contractor had made him stay back for some overtime construction work, and that he would be late to return home,” he said.

Police called Anant at 8:30pm on Monday and asked him to reach the district hospital. “I found my father dead at the hospital. He had suffered injuries in his head and abdomen after the wall collapsed on him,” Anant added.

Mukhiya’s cousin Ravindra Kumar, 32, said that the victim and his 28-year-old wife, Dropadi, lived in a rented accommodation in Noida. “Mukhiya’s wife is pregnant... She is inconsolable after the incident took place. We demand that the police take strict action against the accused,” he said.

The four-storey building titled ‘Landmark’ houses some Information Technology (IT) firms and an event management company.

Rakesh Verma, caretaker of the building, said that the property owner was in the United States at the time of the incident. “We wanted to fix the damp in the building wall, and so, we hired a contractor -- Rajan -- who engaged some workers to fix the damp. The workers have been working here for nearly a month,” Verma said, adding that the management is in talks with the kin of the victims to provide them a due compensation.

Singh, meanwhile, said that the contractor and a third worker, yet to be identified, had fled the spot after the wall collapsed, instead of helping the victims. “We will register a case of death due to negligence against the duo and arrest them,” he said, adding that the victims’ family has not filed a written complaint against anyone yet.