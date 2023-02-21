Home / Cities / Noida News / 2 held from Noida, Lucknow for duping job aspirants seeking employment abroad

2 held from Noida, Lucknow for duping job aspirants seeking employment abroad

noida news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:14 PM IST

The accused Vikas Kumar Yadav was held from Noida and Rishabh Dubey from Lucknow, police said.

Three laptops, five mobiles, 25 debit and credit cards, 64 sim cards, five chequebooks and passbooks were also seized from the accused. (File/representative)
Three laptops, five mobiles, 25 debit and credit cards, 64 sim cards, five chequebooks and passbooks were also seized from the accused. (File/representative)
ANI | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

Mumbai Police has arrested two accused from Noida and Lucknow for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of facilitating jobs abroad.

The accused Vikas Kumar Yadav was held from Noida and Rishabh Dubey from Lucknow, police said.

Three laptops, five mobiles, 25 debit and credit cards, 64 sim cards, five chequebooks and passbooks were also seized from the accused, a senior police offcial said.

"Matunga PS of Mumbai Police arrested two accused from Noida and Lucknow-Vikas Kumar Yadav and Rishabh Dubey who were involved in an international job fraud. A case was registered at Matunga PS in October 2022. The complainant has been robbed of 1.78 Lakhs," DCP Pravin Munde said.

The police have registered the case under relevant sections against the two accused, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida jobs
noida jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out