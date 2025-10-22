2 killed, 3 hurt as drain dispute turns violent on Diwali

GREAER NOIDA: Two people were killed and three others suffered injuries after an argument over a drain dispute turned violent in Sainthli village under Jarcha police station jurisdiction in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday, adding that the incident took place during a panchayat meeting held on Diwali (Monday).

Few people have been detained and search is on for other suspects, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Ajaypal Bhati, 55, a retired CISF sub-inspector, and his nephew Deepanshu Bhati, 21, both residents of Sainthli village. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors said that they are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, tension had been simmering in the village over a drainage issue for the last two days. On October 19, two groups - one led by Prince Bhati and the other by Deepanshu’s family - clashed in the village over the flow of a drain’s wastewater. The argument reignited the next morning when Prince and his associates arrived in cars and allegedly began firing at Deepanshu’s family members.

Prince first fired at Anil Kumar, who narrowly escaped. As the firing continued, Ajaypal and Deepanshu were hit by bullets and collapsed on the spot. Two others, Satpal and Rajeev (single names) were also injured in the firing, police informed.

Both Ajaypal and Deepanshu were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Police said Ajaypal had recently returned to the village from Dadri with his family to celebrate Diwali.

The double murder triggered outrage in the village. Angry family members and villagers blocked traffic on GT Road near a local police outpost, placing the bodies on the road, demanding immediate arrest of attackers on Monday. The blockade could be cleared after an hour-and-a-half after senior officials, including DCP Greater Noida Saad Miyan Khan, visited the spot with additional forces.

“Four police teams have been formed and pressed into action to trace the absconding accused people. Few people have been detained for questioning in the incident, and raids are on to arrest the remaining suspects. The situation in the village is now under control,” said DCP Khan.

“A case has been registered against four people including Prince Bhati, under the IPC sections 302 and 307, which correspond to sections punishment for murder and attempt to murder sections of the BNS”, said SHO ( Jarcha) Somesh Kumar.