2 killed in hit-and-run incidents in Noida

Noida: Two people were killed in separate incidents of hit and run in Noida, officers said on Thursday, adding in one incident a motorcyclist died while in another an auto-rickshaw driver was killed, police said on Thursday. In another incident, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a roadway bus allegedly rear-ended his auto on the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida on Thursday morning. (Representational image)

A 55-year-old man died and another sustained injuries in a hit-and-run incident after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near a Sector 71 underpass U-turn on Wednesday evening and fled the scene, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Vijay Nishad, a resident of Sector 9, Noida, and the injured as Pradeep Kumar, 50, a resident of Khoda, Ghaziabad.

Nishad’s son in his police complaint Vinay Nishad said: “On Wednesday evening my father Vijay and his colleague Pradeep, who works at a private firm near Parthala, finished their shift and left for home together on a bike. On reaching near the U-turn of Sector 71 underpass, their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle from behind.”

Police said the vehicle driver did not stop and sped away. Locals alerted police on emergency helpline number 112, and a police response vehicle (PRV) rushed to the spot.

“They were rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where Vijay later succumbed to his injuries during treatment and Pradeep is informed to be out of danger,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.

Police registered a case at Sector 113 police station on Thursday. “We have registered a case for rash driving, and causing death by negligence of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and CCTV cameras located near the spot are being scanned to identify the vehicle,” said Sector 113 station house officer Krishna Gopal Sharma.

In another incident, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a roadway bus allegedly rear-ended his auto on the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida on Thursday morning, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Kashmir Pal, who is originally from Farrukhabad but was residing in Gijhor, Noida.

“Around 11.30 am, I spotted that a roadways bus hit Pal’s auto from behind when he was moving towards Noida from the Mahamaya Flyover. The collision was so intense that his auto turned turtle and he sustained severe injuries. With the help of locals, I took him a hospital in Sector 39, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Ashish Kumar Shukla, an auto driver, adding that the bus drive managed to flee leaving his bus behind.

Later, police were alerted on the emergency helpline number.

Police seized the bus and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the deceased’s family members, said officers.

