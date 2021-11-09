2 new sewage treatment plants to become functional in Noida by February-end 2022

The Noida authority said on Tuesday that its sewage treatment plant (STP) project will be completed by February 28, 2022, which will be helpful in treating the wastewater across the city.

The Noida authority is building a STP with 100 million litres per day (MLD) capacity -- its biggest STP so far -- and another STP with 80MLD capacity in sectors 168 and 123, with an approximate cost of ₹144 crore and ₹115.50 crore, respectively.

According to the authority officials, only treated clean water will be discharged into Hindon river after the project is completed. The treated water from the two STPs will be used for irrigation and horticulture purposes, thereby saving the groundwater, they added.

“We have expedited the work, and the project will be completed by February-end next year,” said Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager of the Noida authority. He also said that work progress of all the important infrastructure projects in Noida was reviewed during Diwali last week.

The authority started working on the two STPs with a total capacity of 180MLD in July 2020, and the deadline for the project was fixed for December-end 2022.

There are already STPs of 35MLD and 40MLD capacity in Noida sectors 123 and 168, respectively, but the authority decided to construct two more STPs in these areas as new residential and commercial developments have been taking place there.

At present, Noida has got six STPs -- two (34MLD and 25MLD capacity) in Sector 50, two (33MLD and 54MLD) in Sector 54, one (35MLD) in Sector 123, and one (40MLD) in Sector 168.

The Noida authority had hired the WAPCOS Limited to design the water supply and sewerage systems in these areas. WAPCOS Limited -- earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited -- is an Indian multinational government undertaking and consultancy firm wholly owned by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The firm provides consultancy services in the fields of water resources, power and infrastructure. It had been stressing on the need to ready STPs having a capacity of 411MLD by the end of 2021.

According to the officials, additional STPs are required in these areas as the Noida authority has earmarked sectors 128, 129,130, 135, 150 and 151 for group housing projects, and also commercial complexes. They said that more than 50% of the civil work has been achieved at both the sites.