2 women killed, 2 others hurt as wall collapses in Sahibabad

Ghaziabad: Two construction worker women died while two of their co-workers were left with injuries after a warehouse wall collapsed in Sahibabad on Tuesday afternoon, the Ghaziabad police said. There were five women peeling off the old bricks at a vacant plot. During lunchtime, they all sat near the wall of the warehouse, and it collapsed, said Adil Malik, councillor from ward 90 of Shaheed Nagar. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident took place near the pipe market area close to Ghaziabad’s Seemapuri Border, when all the four women were having lunch at a vacant plot adjacent to the warehouse, officials said.

Police were informed about the incident at 2.10pm by locals. On reaching the spot, they rushed all them to MMG district hospital.

“Two women were declared dead at the hospital, while two are under treatment for severe injuries sustained as a result of bricks of the wall falling on them. All four got buried under the bricks. The wall was about 30-35 feet high, with no structural support of any beams, etc.,” said assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad circle) Shweta Yadav.

Police identified the deceased as Jameela (single name), 50, and Ishrat Nizam, 46, while the two wounded as Sajjo, 42, and Salma, 40 (both single names). All were residents of nearby Shaheed Nagar.

“The warehouse is used to store iron pipes used in construction work. During the spot inspection, it was found that many iron pipes were placed against the wall from inside. As a result, the wall, without any structural support, could not bear the load of the pipes, and crashed towards the vacant plot. We are waiting for a formal complaint for registering an FIR. If we do not get a complaint, police will take cognisance,” the ACP added.

“There were five women who were peeling off the old bricks at a vacant plot. During lunchtime, they all sat near the wall of the warehouse, and it collapsed. One of the five women went home early, so she escaped the incident. The wall was not properly cemented. Locals had been telling the warehouse people for quite some time that the wall shakes by the load of iron pipes. But no one listened,” said Adil Malik, councillor from ward 90 of Shaheed Nagar.

