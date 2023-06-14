Man stalks woman leaving Ghaziabad gym, later rams her with his SUV

An unidentified man in an SUV stalked a 20-year-old woman in Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) last Friday, hit her with his car, and then fled, leaving the woman injured on the road. Following the woman’s complaint, police officers filed a first information report under appropriate Indian Penal Code sections on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC sections 354a (sexual harassment), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), at Nandgram police station. (Representational Image)

The woman lives in a high-rise society in RNE and said in her complaint that as she was leaving the gym on Friday, a man in an SUV followed her and later began asking her to get into the vehicle and making vulgar remarks. She added that when she threatened to call the police, the man fled, but he soon reappeared outside a roadside hotel some distance away.

“When I saw the same vehicle approaching me outside the hotel, I ran and crossed the street. The driver turned the SUV back towards me and struck me before fleeing. I received several injuries and 25 to 30 stitches on my face. Later, another car driver assisted me and drove me to the hospital,” the woman said in her police complaint.

The woman said she spent the two days following the incident recovering from her injuries, after which she filed a complaint at Nandgram police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC sections 354a (sexual harassment), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), at Nandgram police station.

“We have registered an FIR against the unidentified car driver. He will be apprehended soon, and his vehicle will be impounded. The case is being investigated, and some of the CCTV footage available in the area is being scanned for clues about the suspect and the incident. At first glance, it appears to be an accident,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (city 2).