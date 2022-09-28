21 held as partying continues unabated on Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad

The worrying and risky trend of “celebrating birthdays” on the Hindon elevated road -- a group of people arrive in multiple vehicles and park on the elevated road, play loud music, cut a cake and create a ruckus, disrupting traffic -- has continued unabated in Ghaziabad despite numerous warnings and frequent arrests by the police.

The latest of these incidents happened early Wednesday after which Indirapuram police arrested 21 revellers from the elevated road and seized the eight cars in which they had arrived.

The 10.3km elevated road is a signal-free stretch without any CCTV coverage or police barricades. It acts as a bypass for commuters travelling from Delhi to different areas in western Uttar Pardesh. Such activities, especially at night-time, pose a risk to other motorists, said police, adding that aside from revellers, the elevated road is also favourite haunt of those wanting to indulge in a bit of stunt driving and impromptu races.

The police said one of their teams spotted a group of young men from Jagatpuri in Delhi celebrating the birthday of Ansh Kohli, who turned 21 on Wednesday.

“They were partying on the elevated road and creating a nuisance for other drivers. It was around 2am Wednesday when one of our patrolling teams spotted the cars and people partying and arrested them. In all, 21 persons who reside in east Delhi were arrested and eight cars seized,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

The police also booked the suspects under the Indian Penal Code sections of rioting, disobeying order promulgated by public servant, endangering life and personal safety of others, wrongful restraint and intentional insult.

The police said eight cars seized from the suspects included an i20, Creta, Altis, Innova, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser, MG Hector and others.

Such celebrations continue unabated on Hindon elevated road, said police, despite them doing their best to apprehend such persons.

On September 26, four persons were arrested by the Kaushambi police for holding a party on the elevated road. On September 21, the Sahibabad police arrested two group of men, comprising five and 13 persons each, for holding a birthday bash on the elevated road.

Two persons were arrested by the Indirapuram police on the night of September 17 after they were found partying with friends on the elevated road.

SSP Muniraj G did not respond to calls seeking his comment on the issue.

“In all such incidents, we lodged FIRs against the suspects. Nowadays, people who are involved in such acts are mostly people coming from Delhi. We have deputed two teams for regular late night checking on the elevated road. Stringent action will be taken against anyone who resorts to an unlawful assembly on the elevated road,” SP Singh said.