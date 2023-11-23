21-year-old man, aide held for killing uncle of minor girl he ‘liked’

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man and his accomplice from Bhopra for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old man, whose body was found with throat slashed at an isolated area near Soniya Vihar on November 18. Police took up the investigation and zeroed in on two suspects -- Akshay Tomar, 21, and his accomplice Sumit Kumar alias Kalu, 22 -- who were arrested on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Senior police officers said that the victim was opposed to the prime suspect’s friendship with his 16-year-old niece and this was the motive for the murder.

Police identified the deceased as Satyendra Kumar, and said his body was discovered on the morning of November 18 near Soniya Vihar, near the boundary wall of the Hindon airbase. Later, Kumar’s family got registered an FIR of murder against unidentified persons at Tila Morh police station.

Police took up the investigation and zeroed in on two suspects -- Akshay Tomar, 21, and his accomplice Sumit Kumar alias Kalu, 22 -- who were arrested on Wednesday.

“Prime suspect Tomar told us that he had become friends with Satyendra’s 16-year-old niece and Satyendra was opposed to their friendship. Tomar used to visit the girl’s house frequently and there were some altercations between the two over the past one year after Satyendra got to know about the relationship,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

The police said the investigation revealed that the second suspect, Sumit, on the evening of November 17 allegedly invited the victim to have drinks with him to the spot near Hindon airbase and Tomar also arrived there later in the evening.

“While the three were having drinks, Satyendra and Tomar again got into a fight over Tomar’s friendship with the minor girl. As the fight escalated, Tomar and Sumit used a broken liquor bottle to slashed Satyendra’s throat several times before fleeing,” the ACP said.

The police launched their investigation and came across certain CCTV footage in which the two suspects were seen at the spot. Their identity was established and then arrested, said Maurya, adding that the murder did not appear to be planned.

Police have also recovered bricks and the broken liquor bottle the suspects allegedly used to kill Satyendra.