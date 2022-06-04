22-year-old woman held for murder in Greater Noida

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning and assaulting her partner to death along with her brother and other suspects in Greater Noida. The incident took place on May 23 near a canal in the Dadri area, while the woman was arrested on Friday.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Rinki, a resident of Cheeti village in Dankaur, who allegedly assaulted and poisoned her partner Gaurav Kumar (27), a resident of Jarcha in Greater Noida.

“Gaurav was found unconscious by local residents and taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. His father Ratanpal submitted a complaint saying that his friend Rinki had called him to a relative’s house and poisoned him,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The deceased’s father said that when Gaurav reached the destination, Rinki fed him poisonous food. “After Gaurav realised he had been poisoned, he fled the spot on his two-wheeler. However, his vehicle was intercepted by Rinki’s accomplices, who beat him up with sticks and bats,” the complaint said.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Charges under provisions of the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were also invoked in the case against Rinki and seven other persons, including three unidentified people”, DCP Katyayan said.

According to police, Rinki was on the run since the incident. “She was arrested on Friday following a tip-off about her movement in Greater Noida,” a senior police officer said, adding that the two had got into a heated argument over marriage, which led to the murder. Other suspects named in the FIR are still absconding, police adpartnerded.