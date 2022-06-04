22-year-old woman held for murder in Greater Noida
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning and assaulting her partner to death along with her brother and other suspects in Greater Noida. The incident took place on May 23 near a canal in the Dadri area, while the woman was arrested on Friday.
According to police, the suspect has been identified as Rinki, a resident of Cheeti village in Dankaur, who allegedly assaulted and poisoned her partner Gaurav Kumar (27), a resident of Jarcha in Greater Noida.
“Gaurav was found unconscious by local residents and taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. His father Ratanpal submitted a complaint saying that his friend Rinki had called him to a relative’s house and poisoned him,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.
The deceased’s father said that when Gaurav reached the destination, Rinki fed him poisonous food. “After Gaurav realised he had been poisoned, he fled the spot on his two-wheeler. However, his vehicle was intercepted by Rinki’s accomplices, who beat him up with sticks and bats,” the complaint said.
Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Charges under provisions of the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were also invoked in the case against Rinki and seven other persons, including three unidentified people”, DCP Katyayan said.
According to police, Rinki was on the run since the incident. “She was arrested on Friday following a tip-off about her movement in Greater Noida,” a senior police officer said, adding that the two had got into a heated argument over marriage, which led to the murder. Other suspects named in the FIR are still absconding, police adpartnerded.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
