234 power connections severed in Jewar uner OTS phase II

GREATER NOIDA: A total of 234 power connections were detached as a comprehensive revenue recovery drive, a part of the second phase of the one-time settlement (OTS) Uttar Pradesh government scheme aiming for 100% revenue collection, was conducted in the Jewar region of Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said. The PVVNL under Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has instructed officials to intensify efforts and adopt strict measures to ensure compliance. (HT Photo)

The operation involving officials from Noida zone, including both vigilance teams, local police personnel, and officers from other subdivisions, was undertaken in Maur area. Electricity connections of as many as 118 defaulters, owing a total of ₹62.10 lakh, were disconnected. The campaign facilitated on the spot collection of ₹1.5 lakh, officials said.

“The second phase of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme is a significant opportunity for defaulters to clear their dues with maximum benefits. Our aggressive recovery drives aim to ensure 100% revenue collection and discourage power theft,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida.

Similar exercise was carried out in other substation areas, including 33/11 KV substations in Jewar tehsil, Jewar rural, R&R Bankapur, and Jahangirpur. Key areas such as Jewar town, Mehandipur, Modelpur, Jahangirpur town, and Jafargarh were also focused on. In these areas, connections of 116 defaulters, with pending dues of ₹60.18 lakh, were severed, officials added.

Meanwhile, 90 consumers registered themselves under the OTS scheme and contributed ₹10.79 lakh in dues during the drive.

The PVVNL under Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has instructed officials to intensify efforts and adopt strict measures to ensure compliance.

Defaulters and consumers, who missed registration during the first phase of the OTS scheme are being urged to register under the second phase set to end on January 15.

“Consumers who register under the scheme can avail of maximum discounts and settle their bills. Those failing to comply will face disconnection, and if connections are found reconnected illegally, FIRs will be lodged,” Bansal added.

Power discom has also cautioned consumers to pay their bills only at authorised cash counters or designated camps.

To be sure, in first phase of the initiative in Noida (December 15-31), around 13,000 defaulters registered to take advantage of the scheme, collectively deposited around ₹30 crore, HT reported earlier.