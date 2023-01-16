Home / Cities / Noida News / 23-year-old shot, critically injured by friend in Ghaziabad

23-year-old shot, critically injured by friend in Ghaziabad

noida news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 11:26 PM IST

The suspect, who is on the run, is a friend of the injured man, Mohammad Shamshad, and the shooting was the fallout of a dispute over money, said police officers

Mohamnad Shamshad was at a local market when he was shot from behind at 8.30am, said his family members.
Mohamnad Shamshad was at a local market when he was shot from behind at 8.30am, said his family members.
ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad

A 23-year-old man was shot and critically injured in a market in Muradnagar on Monday morning. The suspect, who is on the run, is a friend of the injured man, Mohammad Shamshad, and the shooting was the fallout of a dispute over money, said police officers.

Shamshad was at a local market when he was shot from behind at 8.30am, said his family members.

“His condition is stable and he and told us the name of suspect, Shokeen. We formed several teams to trace and nab him. Shamshad was shot in the back of the head and was rushed to a hospital for treatment,” said Nimish Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri).

“My son went to the market to buy some snacks and it seems the suspect was waiting for him on the road. He shot him and fled from the spot. My son sustained a severe injury,” said Mohammad Sahir.

On the basis of the family’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR for attempt to murder against the suspect at Muradnagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out