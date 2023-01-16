23-year-old shot, critically injured by friend in Ghaziabad

A 23-year-old man was shot and critically injured in a market in Muradnagar on Monday morning. The suspect, who is on the run, is a friend of the injured man, Mohammad Shamshad, and the shooting was the fallout of a dispute over money, said police officers.

Shamshad was at a local market when he was shot from behind at 8.30am, said his family members.

“His condition is stable and he and told us the name of suspect, Shokeen. We formed several teams to trace and nab him. Shamshad was shot in the back of the head and was rushed to a hospital for treatment,” said Nimish Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri).

“My son went to the market to buy some snacks and it seems the suspect was waiting for him on the road. He shot him and fled from the spot. My son sustained a severe injury,” said Mohammad Sahir.

On the basis of the family’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR for attempt to murder against the suspect at Muradnagar police station.