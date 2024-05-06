25 shanties gutted in Greater Noida fire

Greater Noida: As many as 25 shanties and two vehicles were gutted after a major fire broke out in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 locality on Sunday afternoon, said fire officers. However, no injuries were reported. An investigation revealed that the blaze erupted after smoke started billowing out of a shanty suspectedly during cooking. (HT Photos)

“On Sunday, the fire control room received information around 1pm that a fire broke out at a shanty in Kulesara area under the jurisdiction of Ecotech 3 police station,” said fire officer Ajay Kumar.

“Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. But when the fire started spreading rapidly to adjacent shanties, more fire tenders were called in from surrounding fire stations,” the officer said while sharing that a total of 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire in the locality that has 40 shanties.

He said it took two hours of consistent firefighting to control it, adding: “However, 25 shanties, including 18 temporary shanties, one minibus, and a pickup truck, were gutted in the fire.”

An investigation revealed that the blaze erupted after smoke started billowing out of a shanty suspectedly during cooking. Local residents tried to douse the fire but when it spread to an adjacent shanty, they alerted the fire control room, the officer informed.

“We have checked all the burnt shanties with the help of police. No injuries have been reported as when the fire took place, people rushed out of the shanties,” said chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Pradeep Chaubey.