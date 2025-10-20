25-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in Noida

A 25-year-old woman standing in the street in Sector 76, Noida, was killed, while her five-year-old son escaped unhurt, after a car allegedly hit several vehicles before ploughing into her, police said on Sunday. A 72-year-old man, said to be the driver of the vehicle, was in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It is not immediately clear why the accident happened, with police investigating if the driver suffered the arrest before or after the accident.

The deceased was identified as Swarna Bhosle, a daily wage worker, originally from Akola, Maharashtra, who had been temporarily residing in Sector 76 with her family. The driver was identified as Sayeed Zalil Asgar Naqvi, a homeopathy practitioner and a resident of Sector 79, said officers, adding that the driver was currently hospitalised.

“On Saturday night, while Bhosle was standing near the footpath on Sector 76 road, a car hit two to three vehicles, including a two-wheeler, and crashed into her. She suffered multiple injuries, including on her head. The son, however, escaped without any injury,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity, adding that the car came to a stop after it hit another vehicle coming out of the 76 high-rise. The incident got recorded in the CCTV footage of the society.

Local people spotted the incident and alerted the police, and the injured woman and the suspect (the driver) were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead, police said.

“An initial probe revealed that Naqvi, in his early 70s, was driving the car alone when the incident took place,” said station house officer (Sector 113) Krishna Gopal Sharma, adding that doctors told the police that Naqvi had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Bhosle had arrived in Noida, along with her husband Ravindra Bhosle and son, to work only a few days ago, police said, adding that a case had been registered at the Sector 113 police station and an investigation was on.

“Following a complaint from Bhosle’s husband, a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.

When questioned if Naqvi has a driving licence, police said it is yet to be clear and it is part of the investigation. “Whether his driving licence is renewed or not will be clear when he needs to produce his licence at the time of his bail,” said a senior police officer. According to the transport department, medical certificate from a doctor is required for the five-years renewal of driving licence for elderly people.

According to the Noida traffic police data, 923 accidents took place from January to September 2025, in which 363 people died and 695 were injured. In 2024, 1,165 accidents were reported, in which 462 died and 966 were injured.