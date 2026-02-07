26-year-old arrested in Greater Noida after influencer’s car hit; police rule out firing

Greater Noida:A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a case where a social media influencer’s car was hit by another vehicle in Greater Noida, police said, ruling out firing or use of any firearms. With the help of CCTV footage, police traced and seized the Mahindra Bolero, allegedly used in the incident.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Singh, a resident of Madhuban Vihar in Kulesra village.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.Shivam Thakur, 26, also a junior-level national pistol shooter, said he was shot while returning home to Kulesra in Greater Noida from Delhi.

However, police called it a road accident, saying they found no evidence of firing.

A FIR was registered at the Ecotech-III police station under sections 281 (rash driving) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Thakur said, “At around 12 midnight, I was returning home in my Grand Vitara. When I reached near Horizon School, a white Mahindra Bolero coming from behind hit my car twice.”

Police said both live in the same residential colony and are neighbours. Preliminary inquiry indicated that there was no prior dispute between the two.

“Shivam had applied the brakes while driving, after which the suspect’s vehicle hit his car from behind. The incident appears to be purely accidental,” said Rajeev Kumar Gupta (Central Noida) assistant commissioner of police.

Thakur also told HT that he did not know the accused and had no prior interaction with him. Police added that necessary legal proceedings are being carried out.