27-year-old woman found dead under car near her society in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: The body of a 27-year-old woman was found under a car barely 50 metres away from her home in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 society on Monday morning, police said, adding that a case of murder was registered against an unidentified suspect. Investigation revealed that the woman last talked to her Kanpur-based aunt, saying she was returning home and was about to alight at Delta 1 Metro Station. (Representational image)

The woman, originally from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, was residing with her younger brother at rented accommodation in Beta 2 society. She worked at a call centre in sector 52, Noida, police added.

“On Monday, around 9 am, locals spotted a woman’s body under a car,” said Beta 2, station house officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar.

It was revealed that the woman left for work on Sunday morning but did not return home until late night and her phone was switched off. “Later, her brother called his relatives to inform about her disappearance. However, before they could approach the police, her body was discovered on Monday,” added the SHO.

Police said a small injury was spotted on her finger. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. A panel examination was on till late evening to ascertain possibilities of sexual assault, police said.

“The woman, along with her younger brother, moved to Greater Noida from Agra around a year ago. Her parents are no more and her younger brother lives in Jaipur, who reached Greater Noida following her death,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The officer added, “On the complaint of her family members, a case under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified suspect at Beta 2 police station.”

Investigation revealed that the woman last talked to her Kanpur-based aunt, saying she was returning home and was about to alight at Delta 1 Metro Station. “Most probably, the incident unfolded between Delta 1 Metro Station and her home,” said a senior police officer.

Police said they are scanning society’s CCTV cameras to understand the sequence of events.