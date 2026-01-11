2-day Paush Mela draws large crowds in Noida Sector 26

NOIDA: The two-day festival celebrating Bengali culture kicked off at Kalibari ground in Sector 26 on Saturday. The event has around 20 stalls selling a range of Bengali food, handcrafted items and books. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The annual event, called Paush Mela, is organised by the Bengal Association of Gole Market. “Paush Mela is an important part of Bengali culture. It is a rural and cultural festival held around Paush Sankranti (December–January),” association member Probhir Bhoumik said, who has also set up a stall with around 3,000 Bengali books.

Anupam Banerjee, vice-president of the Kalibari temple committee, said: “We are hosting a variety of activities, including cultural programmes by various Durga Puja committees from the National Capital Region, traditional Bengali goods and several competitions for both adults and children.”

Nirmal Sarkar, who visited the mela with his wife, daughters and grandson, said: “We enjoy coming here. My wife and I make it a point to visit every year, and we encourage all our family members to join us.”

The event has around 20 stalls selling a range of Bengali food, handcrafted items and books.

Soma Dutta, who was selling painted items at the fair, said: “This is my first year setting up a stall here. I also wanted to showcase my passion. I have been painting for a long time, but children encouraged me to set up a business.”

A mud-hut prototype was also built at the venue to showcase the interiors of old-era Kolkata homes.

Around 25 Bengali committees from Noida are participating in the mela. The expected footfall is about 2,500 people over two days, according to the organisers.

While some visitors have been regulars at the mela, which is organised annually for nearly 30 years, others were attending for the first time.

“I am here for the first time with my family. I am loving the food and the energy of the place,” said visitor Shailash Haldar.

The event, which concludes today, is open from 11:30am to 9pm, and offers free entry.