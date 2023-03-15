3 puppies dead at G Noida high-rise; cops say accident, activists claim murder

Three puppies were found dead at a high rise society in Greater Noida west on Wednesday. The puppies were found on the roof of the ground floor flat of a residential tower in Gaur City society on Wednesday morning by the residents. While the police have termed it as an accident, animal activists have alleged that the 45 day old puppies were murdered. According to Anil Rajput, station house officer of Bisrakh Police Station, the police received information about the incident around 6 am on Wednesday. (Representational Image/HT Archive)

“The security team of Gaur City Avenue 6 informed the police about the bodies of three puppies found on the roof of the balcony of a first floor house of a tower in the society. On the basis of statements of the residents and the security agency, a pet owner staying on the seventh floor of the 20-storey tower was taken in for questioning. The bodies of the puppies was sent for post mortem,” said the officer.

He added that during questioning, the pet owner, identified as Shekhar Chauhan (30), informed that he had adopted a street dog in 2020 after he found it sick on the streets during lockdown.

“The pet owner used to feed street dogs and found one particular dog that was sick. He took it in and adopted the dog and has been taking care of him for the last three years. About 45 days back, the dog birthed seven puppies and Chuahan was taking care of them as well. As per his statement, it seems that the three puppies have fallen down from his balcony on Wednesday morning without his knowledge,” said the officer, adding that the post mortem report of the three puppies is awaited.

“The mother dog and the other four puppies are with him at his flat and all safe, healthy. Chauhan was let go after questioning,” he added.

Chetan Sharma, president of the Apartment Owners’ Association of the society said, “The matter was reported to the police after residents informed about the puppies. The pet owner had claimed that three of his puppies were missing since morning after which the police took him for questioning”.

Meanwhile, animal activists alleged that the puppies were killed by the pet owner and submitted a complaint at the Bisrakh Police Station.

“We received information about the incident through the AOA. The puppies have been killed and it is a violation of Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The suspect in the case is the pet owner and the police should take strict action against him and register the FIR under relevant sections. We have submitted a complaint to the police against the pet owner and have also requested the police to rescue the mother dog and her remaining four puppies from the pet owner and hand over to our organisation,” said Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, founder of SMART Sanctuary, an animal welfare NGO.

When asked, the SHO said that the police is treating the matter as a case of suicide. “We have received the complaint submitted by Rana though FIR will be registered as per investigation. As per the present evidence, we are treating the matter as a case of accident,” he said.