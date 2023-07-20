Woman electrocuted while harvesting fields in Greater Noida

A 32-year-old woman, who was out in the fields harvesting crops, was electrocuted to death on Wednesday in a village under Dankaur police station limits, Greater Noida, police said, adding that a complaint was received alleging negligence on the part of power department based on which a case was registered. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries. (Representative Image)

The deceased has been identified as Babli (32), resident of Bulandshahr, who was living in Janipur village under Dankaur police jurisdiction, where she worked as a daily wager.

Babli had gone to fields with the other women for harvesting when she came in contact with a high-tension overhead cable, that was hanging low. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

Station house officer, Dankaur police station, Sanjay Singh said, “The woman sustained severe burn injuries after she came in contact with the live wire. After we received information, we rushed her to a private hospital in Bilaspur hamlet where she was declared brought dead. The family has lodged a complaint against the power department officials based on which an FIR has been registered under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Babli is survived by her husband and four children, police said.

When contacted, subdivisional officer (SDO), Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Dankaur, Shankar Prasad said, “An overhead line came loose in the rain and thunderstorms. We have carried out the repair work and the hanging cable has been tightened. However, more repair work needs to be done in the area and this will be taken up soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON