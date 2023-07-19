Constable dies in accident on NH9 in Ghaziabad

A 34-year-old police constable going on duty to Vijay Nagar police station on his scooty died after he was hit by a speeding car at National Highway 9 on Tuesday, police said. The police said that the incident took place near the Crossings Republik stretch of NH-9 when the victim,Sushil Kumar was driving his scooty from his house at Lal Kuan. (Representative Image)

According to police, they have traced the car allegedly involved in the accident and a complaint was received from the family of the deceased.

“At the incident site, a speeding car first hit a rickshaw and the rickshaw hit the scooty driven by the constable. His head suffered severe injury as it hit the road divider. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead. The car driver fled the spot but we scanned the CCTV footage and traced the number. The body was sent for autopsy,” said Ravi Prakash Singh, ACP (Wave City). The ACP said that the constable was wearing a helmet and it seems that it somehow got unlocked and this resulted in severe head injury.

“We have traced the car and the driver. We have received a complaint from the brother of the deceased constable. He is married and survived by his wife and a minor daughter. The FIR will soon be registered,” said Umesh Chanadra Naithani, SHO of Crossings Republik police station.