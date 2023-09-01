Delhi man mowed down by speeding truck in Noida, accused driver absconding

A 36-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding truck in Noida’s Sector 125, police said, adding that the truck has been confiscated while the driver, who is yet to be identified is still at large. The deceased man was identified as Nabi Raham, a resident of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh who was employed at a private company in Sector 125. (Representative Image)

Police said that the incident happened on August 29 when the victim was riding his scooter and was on his way to his office when a speeding truck hits him from behind.

Station house officer (SHO), Sector 126 police station, Ajay Singh said, “The victim was going to his office located in Sector 125 when the speeding truck ran over him near Asian Law College. He sustained injuries to his head and other body parts. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 128 where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.”

SHO added, “A complaint was registered by the family of the deceased, based on which, an FIR has been registered against the accused truck driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)”.

“Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the driver,” the SHO said.

