38th Noida flower show kicks off in Sector 33A

Noida: The 38th Noida annual flower show 2026 commenced on Thursday near Shivalik Park in Sector 33A, with authorities claiming nearly 100,000 people thronged the event on first day of the four-day event. With the theme of the year’s event being the famous Shri Kedarnath Temple of Uttarkhand, a floral replica of the shrine has been created along with Lord Shiva’s trident and damru (pellet drum), a major draw for the visitors. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Spread over more than 15 acres, this year the exhibition is showcasing over 120 varieties of plants, including several brought from outside Noida, said officials, adding that around 80 artists from Bengaluru, Karnataka, have been engaged for the event.

Organised by the horticulture department of the Noida authority along with the Floriculture Society Noida, the annual event, is also known as ‘Vasant Utsav’, said officials, adding the event has been organised with an investment of ₹2 crore.

The replica has been adorned primarily with chrysanthemums, along with a variety of other flowers including dahlias, lilies, stock and carnations, said officials.

The event was inaugurated by Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, in the presence of Vandana Tripathy, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority and additional chief executive officer Satish Pal.

On the occasion, Sharma said, “Today, Noida is emerging like a bright image on a dark canvas. The city has carved out its own identity.”

The event also features competitions across more than 30 categories, with participation from over 50 firms, institutions and resident groups.

The event’s cultural segment included performances by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police as well as Bharatnatyam recitals by children from the Thyagaraja Centre for Music.

The first day evoked mixed reactions from visitors, as officials said people from across the national capital region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, visited the event on the first day.

Shikha Rastogi and Sarita Chauhan, the two friends visiting from Delhi, said, “It’s our first time here, and we really enjoyed the flower show.”

However, Veena Nandrajog, a Noida resident, said there is still room for improvement. “It’s nice. But I believe there is room for improvement. Last year it was beautiful; this time it is slightly lacking,” she said.

Karan Atul Gupta, another visitor from Noida, said, “It is a very good event. It encourages gardening, which is a good hobby.”

Anvita Dutt, another Noida resident, described it as “Something to look forward within the city itself.”

Nandini Deesh from the Floriculture Society Noida said, “Events like these give the public access to diverse varieties of flowers they might not otherwise see and help educate visitors about gardening.”

Entry to the show is free, and visitors can attend between 11 am and 8 pm from February 19 to 22