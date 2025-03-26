3-day cultural fest opens in Noida to mark central and state govt’s milestones

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (Public Works Department) Brijesh Singh inaugurated the three-day “Vikas Utsav Mela”, meant to mark 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, and eight years of the Yogi Adityanath government, at Shilp Haat in Noida Sector 33 on Tuesday. Brijesh Singh (centre) at a press conference at Noida Haat in Sector 33 on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The event will highlight the achievements, welfare schemes, and initiatives of both governments, officials said.

“The double-engine government, driven by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has transformed Uttar Pradesh into a model of governance, development, and security. The state’s clear policies, honest governance, and commitment to planning have led to national and international recognition of the state’s transformation,” said Singh.

The minister said that Uttar Pradesh is now considered a model state in crime control, particularly in delivering justice for crimes against women. He highlighted key infrastructure projects such as the Noida Airport in Jewar, which is expected to boost industrial growth, employment, and export opportunities, and the upcoming International Film City, which aims to attract investment and create local job opportunities.

The minister released development booklets titled “UP’s Useful 8 Years” and “8 Years of Excellence”, highlighting the state government’s progress over the past eight years. Various government departments have set up stalls at the venue to showcase their achievements, welfare programmes, and ongoing projects.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has urged residents to participate in large numbers. “We appeal to residents to enjoy the artistic brilliance of the event and make the most of this cultural celebration. It not only aims to entertain but also provides a platform to local artists,” he said.

On Tuesday, the festival featured traditional and cultural performances by renowned artists and schoolchildren. Folk singer Brahmpal Nagar and classical artist Ranjana Neb captivated the audience with their performances. Additionally, two short films on Uttar Pradesh’s development were screened. The fest will continue till March 27, with indie-folk and folk-fusion music band Kabir Cafe scheduled for March 26.