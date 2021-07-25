4 arrested for murder of man in Surajpur

Noida A 30-year-old woman and her three accomplices were arrested for murdering her husband in Surajpur on June 27. The suspects had strangled the victim, identified as 35-year-old Ajit Kumar, who was a resident of Noida’s Shahdara village, and then dumped his body in a canal.

Elamaran, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central), said that Ajit’s nephew Suraj had filed a missing complaint about Ajit at the Surajpur police station on June 28. Suraj suspected the involvement of Ajit’s wife Kavita and her tenant Mohit in this case. Acase was registered against Kavita and Mohit under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 364 (kidnapping). Kavita did not disclose the matter when police interrogated her, and Mohit was absconding since the incident.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajpur police station, said it was revealed during investigation that Ajit was an alcoholic. “He had sold a piece of land for ₹55 lakh and had been spending the money lavishly. His wife, who was angry because of his behaviour, wanted to kill him and take money deposited in a joint bank account.”

Kavita and her brother-in-law Adesh Singh made a plan to kill Ajit. Adesh then roped in a person, identified as Kapil Kumar, and promised to give him ₹50,000 for dumping the body in the canal. “On June 27, the four persons killed Ajit,” Kumar said.

Recently, after Kavita transferred ₹13 lakh to Adesh’s account through a cheque, police interrogated her again and she confessed to the crime.

On Sunday, police arrested Kavita and Mohit from their residences in Surajpur, and Adesh and Kapil from Greater Noida’s FNG Road. A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) were registered against them. Police have recovered the victim’s motorcycle, credit and debit cards from the crime spot, but could not find the body. The four suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Sunday.