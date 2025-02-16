4 arrested over 16L oil theft from power transformers

Noida: Four members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing oil from electricity transformers in Noida for over a month were arrested on Sunday after a gunfight, officers said, adding that oil worth ₹16 lakh was later confiscated from their possession. Following a tip-off on Sunday, when a team of police was checking near the Sector 83 area, a speeding Honda Civic was spotted. When police tried to flag it down, the suspects fled and during exchange of fire one of them was injured. (HT Photo)

“The suspects were identified as Niyazul Malik, 23, who sustained a bullet injury, is originally from Sambal; Salman, 24, a resident of Surajpur, Noida; Tausif, 20; and Faizan, 20, (single names) both from Aligarh,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

The injured is recovering in hospital and his condition is said to be normal, said officers.

Police swung into action, setting up multiple teams, after receiving three complaints from the Noida Electricity Department at the Phase 2 and 3 police stations in the past one-and-a-half months for oil theft from electricity transformers, officers said.

“Following a tip-off on Sunday, when a team of police was checking near the Sector 83 area, a speeding Honda Civic was spotted. When police tried to flag it down, the suspects fled to an isolated place and fired at police. In the retaliatory fire, one of four suspects sustained bullet injuries to his leg,” said the DCP.

“We have recovered 16 bottles of transformer oil, a car, an illegal firearm, and equipment used to defunct transformers that were recovered from their possession,” the officer added.

The suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the Electricity Act, and further investigation is underway, officers said.