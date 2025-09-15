Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi

4 booked for assaulting Noida authority officials in encroachment drive

ByArun Singh
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 04:10 am IST

Assistant manager of Work Circle 6 in Noida authority, in his complaint had alleged that a group of farmers manhandled him and the policemen accompanying him during the drive on Friday afternoon

Noida: Four men were booked for allegedly manhandling Noida authority officials during Friday morning anti-encroachment drive in Noida’s Sorkha Jahidabad, police said on Sunday, adding that they were yet to make any arrest as yet.

Notably, the Sector 113 police also booked four Noida authority officials and two constables after a group of farmers in afternoon protested outside the Sector 113 police station on Friday, demanding strict action. (Representational image)
Notably, the Sector 113 police also booked four Noida authority officials and two constables after a group of farmers in afternoon protested outside the Sector 113 police station on Friday, demanding strict action.

Vineet Sharma, assistant manager of Work Circle 6 in Noida authority, in his complaint has alleged that a group of farmers manhandled him and the policemen accompanying him during the drive on Friday afternoon, said officers.

He alleged that when a team reached to remove encroachments in Khasra 819 and 834, an angry mob hurled stones and verbally abused them.

“On Sharma’s complaint, Sections 132 (assault or criminal force), 352 (intentional insult), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS were registered against four suspects on Saturday,” said SHO (Sector 113 Police Station) Krishna Gopal Sharma, adding that no arrests have been made yet and further investigation is underway.

Notably, the Sector 113 police also booked four Noida authority officials and two constables after a group of farmers in afternoon protested outside the Sector 113 police station on Friday, demanding strict action.

Farmers alleged that the officials carried out the drive on their registered land and while protesting it, police force was used and they were baton-charged.

Multiple videos of the dispute also circulated on social media platforms, showing a clash between policemen and farmers.

