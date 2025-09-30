4 cops suspended over attending criminal’s b’day bash in Sahibabad

Ghaziabad The Ghaziabad police suspended one sub-inspector and three constables from a police post in Sahibabad after they allegedly attended birthday celebrations of a criminal at a Sahibabad bar on September 27, the police said Monday. Officials said that Irshad Malik, having a history of crimes, was also seen in the CCTV footage while partying with the cops. (Video grab/HT Photos)

Officials said an initial inquiry was conducted into the matter on Monday allegedly found the policemen having drinks and dancing with female dancers of the bar in Sahibabad.

“During the initial inquiry, we got the CCTV footage of the bar checked and found that four had attended the birthday party of a history-sheeted suspect on September 27. Three constables were clearly visible in the CCTV footage, while the sub-inspector was not seen in the footage. We are checking more CCTVs. However, prima facie, they had attended the birthday party, and all four were suspended pending a detailed inquiry,” said Nimish Patil, DCP of the trans-Hindon zone.

HT accessed one of the claimed CCTVs, and it shows several men dancing on the floor with bar girls while having drinks and music playing loudly. HT, however, could not independently authenticate the identity of any person.

“The bar was closed on Monday, and we got it opened up to get the CCTVs. A prima facie case of dereliction of duty was found on the part of the four policemen, and their role while having nearness to the history-sheeter will also be probed,” said Shweta Yadav, ACP of Sahibabad.

The ACP said that Malik, having a history sheet at Sahibabad police station, had invited the policemen to his birthday party. The DCP said that Malik, about a year ago, was also debarred from entering the Ghaziabad district for six months, and the period had ended.

“Malik has cases of cow slaughter and also under the provisions of the Arms Act against his name,” the ACP added.