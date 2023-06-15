Home / Cities / Noida News / 47% construction work completed on Noida international airport: NIAL

47% construction work completed on Noida international airport: NIAL

ByVinod Rajput
Jun 15, 2023 11:27 PM IST

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a special purpose body formed by the Swiss company Zurich International AG, which is overseeing the construction, informed officials about the “progress” during the 16th board meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday

The construction work of Noida International Greenfield Airport project at Jewar is 47% complete and of the 5,700 crore earmarked for phase 1 of the project, 56% has been spent so far, Noida International Airport Limited (Nial) officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, at least 30% of the work on the terminal building, air traffic control building, and runway has been completed, with the remaining work progressing rapidly at the site. (HT Photo)
According to officials, at least 30% of the work on the terminal building, air traffic control building, and runway has been completed, with the remaining work progressing rapidly at the site. (HT Photo)

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a special purpose body formed by the Swiss company Zurich International AG, which is overseeing the construction, informed officials about the “progress” during the 16th board meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday.

“The board discussed and approved the financial balance sheet for 2021-22, the appointment of a company secretary, and the progress report. These were the three key agendas that were presented and discussed,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Nial and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

The board meeting, chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra, focuses on discussing and approving important agendas related to the airport’s development.

Due to the fast pace of work at the site, officials involved in phase one of the project have informed Nial that the Noida International Airport is expected to become operational before its scheduled deadline of September 29, 2024. NIAL, headed by chief secretary DS Mishra, is the nodal body of the Uttar Pradesh government responsible for monitoring the airport’s progress.

According to officials, at least 30% of the work on the terminal building, air traffic control building, and runway has been completed, with the remaining work progressing rapidly at the site.

Once completed, phase I of the airport will accommodate 12 million passengers annually, a number that will increase to 70 million passengers under Phase IV. The first phase will feature a 3,900-metre runway with a capacity for 28 aircraft stands, and officials estimate it will handle 100,000 air traffic movements per year. Additionally, a passenger terminal spanning an area of 100,000 square metres will be constructed, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Topics
jewar
jewar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out