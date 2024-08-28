5 arrested after quarrel erupts over damaged car mirror in Noida

NOIDA: Police said that the fight rook place on Monday around 6pm and a 2 minute video of the spat was widely shared on social media. (HT Photo (video grab))

Five people were arrested and a minor detained as two families allegedly assaulted each other in full public view and vandalised a car (WagonR) in Noida’s Sector 72 following a dispute that erupted over a damaged side-view mirror of another car (also a WagonR) parked in the area, officers said on Tuesday.

Police said that the fight rook place on Monday around 6pm and a 2 minute video of the spat was widely shared on social media. Two counter FIRs were registered at Sector 113 police station.

“The suspects have been identified as Rajiv Chouhan, his wife Priyanka Chouhan, son Ashish (single name) and a minor son. Rajiv resides at Block B in Sector 72 and runs a paying guest (PG) house. Rajiv’s next door neighbour Nitin Chibba, a private company employee, and his mother Mamta Chibba, were also arrested,” said police.

“On Monday evening, police were alerted by a resident about the fight between the two families and one group vandalised a parked car,” said sub-inspector Naveen Tomar, in-charge of Sarfabad police outpost.

“Investigation revealed that on Monday around 6pm, when Rajiv was going out in his car, he brushed past Nitin’s parked car, breaking the car’s side mirror. A dispute took place over this, and Rajiv was assaulted by Nitin,” the officer said.

“When Rajiv’s sons learned about the fight, they reached the spot and vandalised Nitin’s car using bats and sticks. The neighbours then had a heated argument and they assaulted each other. Rajiv and Nitin sustained injuries during the fight,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113.

Taking cognisance of the incident, police registered a case and then a counter case.

“On the complaint of Rajiv, a case under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against Nitin and his family members,” SHO Sharma, adding that further investigations are underway.

“While on the complaint of Nitin, a case under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (4) (committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage) of BNS was also registered against Rajiv and his family members,” he added.

Meanwhile, a two minute-video of the incident went viral, showing a red shirt wearing man vandalising a parked red car and daring a family to come out of its home. While a black-shirt clad man is seen breaking the same car’s glasses with a bat. Later, a group, including women, resort to fight and attack each other.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.