5 arrested by Noida police for robbery in over a dozen houses
The Noida Police on Monday arrested five people in connection with burglaries in over a dozen houses in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
Police have also recovered jewellery worth around ₹8 lakh from the gang's possession, a senior officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said four of the arrestees are burglars while the fifth dealt in stolen jewelleries.
"The gang moved in a car in the city for recce and targeted houses during the daytime. Their target would always be houses that were locked. They decamped with mainly jewellery and cash," Rajesh told reporters.
"On July 8, a burglary was reported in the Sector 39 police station area after which the matter was investigated, leading the police to the gang with the help of technical surveillance and monitoring of CCTV footage of the area," he said.
The accused were held near the Mahamaya Balika Inter College during a police checking, he added.
The DCP said besides Noida and Greater Noida, the gang has committed robberies and burglaries in various districts of the state.
They have also been active in other states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the officer said.
Those arrested have been identified as Surendra Singh (49), Vikrant (32), Nakul Kumar (22), Rahul (24), all residents of Hapur and jeweller Satish Verma (49) from Bulandshar district, the police said.
The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking for offense), the police added.
-
63% of legislators in Bihar upper House face criminal cases: Report
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council has a fairly large share of MLCs who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch, released on Tuesday. The report analysed the criminal, financial, educational details of 60 out of 75 sitting MLCs. Out of the 60, about 63 percent, i.e. 38 MLCs, has criminal cases pending against them. Cases of atrocities against women are pending against two members.
-
UP cops in seize liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar, 1 held
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday said they have seized 100 bottles of liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar. The illicit liquir was being transported in a canter truck which has been impounded and one person arrested, the police said. While liquor is prohibited in Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh government has also imposed a ban on import of alcohol from other states like Delhi and Haryana, according to officials.
-
Patiala police arrest duo for pasting Khalistan posters on temple wall
Days after pro-Khalistan posters were found on a wall of Shri Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, police have arrested two men belonging to Salempur Sekhan village near Shambu for the crime. According to police, the duo had also pasted similar posters in Ambala Cantonment, at Aryan College in Rajpura and on a traffic sign near Sheetala Mata Temple in Patiala besides spraying pro-Khalistan slogans on a railway underbridge in Rajpura.
-
Sarpanch among four booked as teen hacked to death in Majitha
Strap: Accused held grudge against victim's elder brother, father injured too APawan'swas hacked to death while his father suffered grievous injuries after they were attacked by four men, including the sitting sarpanch, at Galowali village in Majitha, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar. His father, Harjit Singh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.
-
CBI files first charge sheet against 41 accused in Bengal coal smuggling case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the Bengal coal smuggling case against 41 people, including Anup Majhi, alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the operation, former Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and eight recently-arrested employees of the Eastern Coalfields Limited, agency officials said. The investigation is continuing, CBI told a special court at Asansol in West Burdwan district where the charge sheet was filed.
