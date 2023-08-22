50-yr-old man killed as wall at construction site collapses in Greater Noida

A 50-year-old daily wager was killed after a wall at the construction site where he worked in Greater Noida West collapsed on him on Monday. According to police, the victim hailed from West Bengal and was working as a daily wager in Greater Noida. (Representative Image)

Police said the daily wager, identified as Mahesh, was working at the Leisure Park housing society in Greater Noida West when the accident took place. He came under the wall debris and had to be dug out from the under the wall, they said. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, said police.

According to police, Mahesh hailed from West Bengal and was working as a daily wager in Greater Noida. He was deputed at a construction site within a residential society in Greater Noida West where the accident took place.

Station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station, Anil Rajpoot said, “The labourer was working at an under-construction site at the (Amrapali) Leisure Park residential society when a wall he was trying to break collapsed on him and he got trapped under the debris. People rushed to his rescue and police were informed following which reached the spot.”

The SHO added, “The labourer was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition remained critical. He later died during treatment.”

Police said that the family of the deceased arrived and his body was handed over to them after a postmortem examination. “No formal complaint has been received in the incident yet,” the SHO said.