55-year-old man stabbed to death by three suspects in Jewar
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three suspects in his home under Jewar police station limits late on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ram Singh, a resident of Chanchali village in Greater Noida.
“We received a call from Raman Singh, the deceased’s son in the wee hours of Wednesday, informing us that his father had been stabbed by three men. Following the complaint, a team rushed to the spot and Ram was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Umesh Bahadur, the station in-charge of Jewar police station.
During investigation, it came to light that Ram and his wife were sleeping in the verandah of their home when the three accused, who live in the neighbourhood, allegedly attacked him with sticks and then stabbed him.
“As soon as Ram’s wife heard the commotion, she raised an alarm and her son, who was sleeping inside the room, woke up but the three suspects had fled the spot by then,” Bahadur said.
The deceased’s son has named Ravi, Vishal and Aman as the three suspects who killed his father.
The three have been booked under section 302 (murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“We have formed two teams to nab the absconding suspects and further investigation is underway,” Bahadur added.
