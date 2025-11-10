60 teams deployed in NCR, Aligarh, Mathura; drains cleaned to find clues in Noida woman’s beheading

Three days after the body of an unidentified woman was found without a head and hands in a drain in Noida’s Sector 108, police have sent 60 teams of sub-inspectors to Gurugram and the western districts of Uttar Pradesh in a bid to identify the victim. The spot where the body was found is barely about a kilometre from the Noida Police Commissionerate. Police suspect the body was dumped at night when traffic was low, as there are no shops nearby. The other body parts are also yet to be found. (HT Photoso)

Police said the drain where the body was found has been cleaned fully to find any clues associated with the body.

A senior police officer, who is part of the investigation, on condition of anonymity, said, “Around 60 teams under the supervision of sub-inspectors have been sent to Gurugram, Delhi, Aligarh, Mathura and all the western districts of Uttar Pradesh to check missing person complaints of women filed in the last one month.” So far, police have not find any missing person’s report or related record in Noida so far.

“Apart from this, a team was assigned to get tower location details to check how many people visited the area in the last 24 to 48 hours of the incident. A list of suspicious vehicles after scanning hundreds of CCTV cameras that crossed the area has also been prepared to check the movement of those vehicles,” the officer added.

On Thursday, the headless body was found next to an open ground of an upscale high-rise and Sector 108 park, about 100 metres from the Sector 82 police outpost, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The victim, suspected to be in her 30s, was not wearing clothes, and also had her hands chopped off from the wrists, police had said.

The body was discovered floating in the 8-foot drain by a passerby. The cause of death was not immediately clear and police believed the body to be between 24 to 48 hours old.

A preliminary post-mortem report, issued on Saturday, said the victim died after beheading and excessive bleeding.

Noida deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Yamuna Prasad said, “Multiple teams are working round the clock to identify the woman and nab the suspect. The short post-mortem revealed that she died of beheading and bleeding. We are investigating the case from every angle.”

Police found only one CCTV camera close to the spot, which they are scanning to identify the vehicle used to dump the body. They believe the woman was from surrounding districts and might have been killed and dumped there.

“A team was also assigned to clean up the entire drain where the woman’s body was found. During the search, police found a blue blazer from the nullah, which was secured for forensic analysis,” officials added.

Nearly the entire team of Noida police along with other investigative teams of Noida police — are investigating the case. “After finding multiple suspected pieces of evidence during the investigation, teams are working to trace them. The process is in a loop,” said an official asking not to be named.

