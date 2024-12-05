77 farmers arrested for protest at Zero Point in Greater Noida

The Noida police have arrested 77 farmers over Wednesday night and Thursday for holding a protest at Zero Point in Greater Noida without obtaining due permission from the police, said senior officers on Thursday. A heavy police contingent was deployed near Mahamaya Flyover and Zero Point on Thursday afternoon. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Following the arrests, the chief minister’s office posted on his official X account, “No one will be allowed to spread anarchy in Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Sambhal, or any other district.”

The Noida police said in a statement, “34 farmers who were heading towards Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal from Zero Point in Greater Noida to protest without taking permission were arrested on Wednesday night.”

Later, on Thursday, police arrested 43 farmers from Greater Noida. “On Wednesday, police sent 34 farmers behind bars, and on Thursday, they arrested 43 more people. All are housed at different barracks at Luksar jail,” said Rajiv Kumar Singh, jailer, Luksar jail in Kasna.

Police said prohibitory orders are in place in Gautam Budh Nagar until further notice. “Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits unlawful assembly of five or more people, is already imposed in the district. No one is allowed to protest, and if anyone is found violating law and order, strict action will be taken,” said Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (law and order),

The farmers’ protest began on November 25 under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and other farmer groups demanding enhanced compensation for their acquired land, residential land for use of their families and better welfare measures. After three days of protest in Greater Noida, farmers marched to Delhi on December 2 and were stopped by police before the border.

While most of them returned home, a group camped at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Monday night, said police.

The next day, around 1pm, they arrested detained by police and sent to Luksar jail. Following the arrest, farmers gathered at Zero Point in Greater Noida on Wednesday and demanded the release of those arrested.

After negotiations with police, 123 farmers were released on Wednesday. The government also formed a five-member committee to look into farmer demands. “Despite the formation of a committee, they again held a protest on Wednesday night without permission. Such gatherings and protests are not allowed in the district; if any of them are found protesting, they will be taken into custody,” said a senior police officer , asking not to be named.

As a precautionary measure, a heavy police deployment was made near Mahamaya Flyover and Zero Point on Thursday afternoon.

Rupesh Verma, district president of All India Kisan Sabha, said, “They (police) broke their promise by re-arresting the farmer leaders. The police team arrived at the Zero Point and arrested 15-20 farmers, including Sukhbir Khalifa and Soran Pradhan. Additionally, 10 other farmers were arrested from their homes in a midnight crackdown.”