8 more industrial sectors to come up in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority is developing eight sectors to be set up as industrial units as part of various developmental agreements signed at the global investors’ summit, officials said on Monday, adding that the body has expedited the land acquisition process in this regard.

The Uttar Pradesh government organised a global investors’ summit from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow. The Greater Noida authority signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹90,000 crore with various domestic and international investors, officials said.

“We are developing eight new industrial sectors where we can allot the land for the new units. We have directed the industry, land and planning department to take measures to ready these eight sectors at the earliest,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The eight sectors include Ecotech 7, 8, 9, 12A, 16, 19, 19A and 21 spread on a total area of nearly 900 hectares.

According to officials, the authority has already acquired 90% of the land from farmers in the eight sectors and will buy the remaining land in the next three months.

The authority is also in the process of issuing tenders to start work on roads, sewer, drain, park, water supply lines and other basic services in these sectors.

“The authority will start the developmental work in next three months after completing the tender formalities,” said a Greater Noida authority official familiar with the development, asking not to be named.

The villages, where the authority will buy the land area are Powari, Imaliya, Atai, Muradpur, Luxar,, Dadupur, Ladpura, Khanpur, Sirsa, Vaidpura, Jonsamana, Sunpura, Bhola Rawal, Dhoommanikpur, Khedi, Aamka, Kirachpur, Kailashpur, Khodna Kala, Bhanauta and Khodna among others, said officials.

