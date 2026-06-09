90th Board meeting: Yeida to set up corpus fund for civic infra maintenance

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it will prepare a corpus fund to finance the repair and maintenance of civic infrastructure of the newly developed urban areas to provide world-class civic amenities to residents. “We have decided to create a corpus fund to ensure the long-term sustainability of repair and maintenance works,” the CEO said. added. (HT Archive)

“This is crucial because with the commercial operations at the Noida International Airport scheduled to begin on June 15, industrial, commercial, and residential activities in the region are expected to increase significantly, making infrastructure maintenance a key issue for the industrial body,” RK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida told media following the Authority’s 90th Board meeting on Monday.

The authority currently makes a fixed annual expenditure on the repair and maintenance of basic infrastructure such as drinking water supply systems, roads, drains, sewerage networks, electricity infrastructure, parks, and other public amenities.

“This expenditure will increase with ongoing developmental activities. Keeping this in view, we have decided to create a corpus fund to ensure the long-term sustainability of repair and maintenance works,” the CEO added.

The decision was approved during the board meeting presided over by Alok Kumar, Yeida’s chairmanand the additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department.

The Corpus Fund will primarily comprise revenues received from sources such as lease rent, purchasable FAR (Floor Area Ratio), transfer charges, restoration charges, extension charges, plan processing charges, and other revenue heads.

In an official statement, Yeida said that during financial year 2025-26, it recorded ₹522.39 crore as capital receipts up to May 31, 2025. However, during the same period in 2026-27, the capital receipts increased to ₹745.85 crore, a 43 per cent growth.

During review of the industrial properties, it was revealed that the Authority (Yeida) has so far allotted 3,175 industrial plots, of which lease deeds have been executed for 2,495 plots. The Board also reviewed the status of various industrial parks developed by the Authority, including the Apparel Park, Toy Park, MSME Park, Medical Devices Park, and other industrial clusters.

On the Film City project in Sector 21, representatives of the concessionaire, M/s Bayview Projects LLP, briefed the Board on the project’s implementation plan and proposed course of action.