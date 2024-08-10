Actor Hema Malini wants Yeida to develop industrial clusters in Mathura

Bollywood actor and Mathura member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to develop industrial clusters in her constituency with an aim to fuel economy and create jobs. The plan of action will be submitted to the MP for further discussion and decisions, paving way for work to begin on the ground, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Malini held a meeting with Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh on Thursday evening, and discussed the development of industrial clusters in the district.

The authority will prepare a plan of action on the industrial and institutional projects that can be developed in the district within the next 15 days and submit it to the MP, said authority officials.

Following this, plans are underway to organise an investors’ meet in the district to attract investors. The plan is also likely to be presented to chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the district.

It was decided in the meeting that Yeida will prepare a ‘plan of action’ within the next 15 days about the possible projects in different sectors including IT, tourism, agriculture, electronics, dairy processing, education, and health.

The plan of action will be submitted to the MP for further discussion and decisions, paving way for work to begin on the ground, said officials.

“Once the plan of action is ready, we will organise an investors’ meet in the district to lure companies to invest and set up businesses in this region. The plan of action will also be put forth before the chief minister during his visit to the district,” said Singh.

Two crucial sites along the Yamuna expressway—Raya and Bajna, both under Yeida —have been identified for developing industrial clusters.

“We discussed ideas for industrial development in the Mathura district and informed the MP about the Heritage City project planned for the Raya Urban Centre. The MP suggested that there is a need for diverse industries, including dairy processing, IT, electronics, AI, tourism, healthcare, and renewable energy. Twelve sectors were selected to boost industrial activity based on these categories,” said Singh.

The plan of action will include details on plot sizes, costs, and permissible industries, and will inform the development of new industrial units in Raya, Bajna and other notified areas.