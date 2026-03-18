After HC order, project engineer reinstated by Noida authority

Noida: The Noida authority has reinstated a project engineer suspended in 2012 in a graft case related to a former chief engineer of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the step followed directions of the Allahabad High Court. The court on Monday directed the Noida authority to reinstate him while allowing the internal inquiry to continue. (HT Archive)

Ramendra Singh, then a project engineer, had approached the high court in 2022, on the ground that he had remained under suspension for around 10 years without insufficient evidence and that no charges had been filed personally against him in his suspension case, added officials.

The court on Monday directed the Noida authority to reinstate him while allowing the internal inquiry to continue.

“The engineer submitted a representation requesting for his reinstatement in compliance with the high court’s order on Monday. The authority has accordingly reinstated him as the file will be sent to the state government regarding this. And the internal probe against him will continue as per the law,” said Vandana Tripathi additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority while talking to media.

The case actually related to Yadav Singh, former chief engineer of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities. He was suspended in 2012 by the UP government and later arrested. He had earlier been stripped of his role as engineer-in-chief of the three authorities and was later attached to the personnel department of Noida authority.

According to a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Yadav allegedly awarded contracts worth ₹92.02 crore in December 2011 for laying underground cables at two locations in Noida to three construction firms. The CBI alleged that he received bribes routed as investments through his wife, said officials.

The collective chargesheet in this case, however, had also named Ramendra Singh, the then project engineer, and other officials, said officials, adding that Yadav Singh is currently out on bail and earlier retired from the services.

Ramendra Singh and Yadav Singh were not available for the comments on the issue despite repeated attempts.