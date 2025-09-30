Delhi traffic alert: Ahead of Dussehra, traffic curbs near Noida Stadium and Kalindi Kunj

Noida: Ahead of the Dussehra and Duga puja idol immersion events, the Noida Traffic police have issued a two-day traffic diversion plan near Noida Stadium and Kalindi Kunj, said traffic police, adding that the diversion will be in effect on Wednesday and Thursday. The general public commuting on the routes, however, can contact officials on the helpline number 9971009001 in case of emergency. (HT Archive)

Police said that as heavy footfall is anticipated around the Noida Stadium and on approach roads on October 1 and 2 during Dussehra, traffic diversion will be in place to prevent congestion and ensure safety.

“Traffic police have decided to restrict traffic movement outside Noida Stadium from 2 pm on October 1 to the end of the programme on October 2. Traffic movement from Sector 12/22 crossing to Noida Stadium will be prohibited. Similarly, from Sector 10/21 U-turn to the Stadium and Modi Mall will be restricted. People coming from Sector 31/25crossing to Noida Stadium will also be halted,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida Pravin Ranjan Singh.

The traffic coming from Sector 16, Rajnigandha Chowk to Sector 12/22/56 will be diverted to Jalvayu Vihar, Nithari, and then NTPC and Gijhor, said Noida Traffic Police in a statement.

The traffic coming from Sector 12/22/56 for Sector 16 will also be diverted to Sector 57, Gijhor, Sector 31/25, and then Sector 16.

Traffic police also said that the idol immersion near Kalindi Kunj will begin at 9am on October 2. To keep traffic flowing smoothly throughout the immersion, vehicles travelling from Pari Chowk on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway toward Delhi via Kalindi Kunj will be diverted to the DND Flyway and Chilla Border.

Traffic from Sector 37 heading toward Kalindi Kunj will also be rerouted to the DND Flyway and Chilla Border.

The diversion will be in effect until the idol immersion ends, said traffic police, adding that the general public commuting on the routes, however, can contact officials on the helpline number 9971009001 in case of emergency.