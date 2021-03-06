Air quality improves, mercury to soar in Noida

Noida: The air quality of Noida on Saturday improved to ‘moderate’ levels after oscillating between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories for the past three days, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also, the city is likely to witness a rise in mercury by around two degrees Celsius over the next few days.

According to the CPCB, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Saturday was 182 against 250 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 204 against 310 a day earlier, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 213 against 276 a day earlier.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR may see thundery development on Sunday leading to cloudiness and drizzle in some areas due to a feeble western disturbance. However, due to the low intensity of the western disturbance, the rise in mercury will continue, IMD said. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to rise across NCR, including Noida, by two degrees Celsius,” said an official at IMD.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures for Noida were recorded at 30.9 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively, against 30.5 and 16.7 degrees a day earlier. The minimum and maximum at Safdarjung observatory, considered average for Delhi-NCR, were recorded at 15 degrees Celsius (two degrees above the season’s average) and 30.5 degrees Celsius (three degrees above the season’s average).

“There are low chances of rains over Delhi-NCR on Sunday though there will be thundery development and partly clouded sky with slight chances of drizzling at isolated pockets. Temperatures will increase further for the rest of the month as mercury to rise slightly due to change in wind directions and shift in cloud covers prior to any western disturbance. Temperatures will thus keep rising and could only drop slightly by two-three degrees over the span of two days on March 9 and 10 due to another upcoming western disturbance,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

According to the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve further. “Surface winds are high and south-westerly and forecasted to change in direction towards easterly. AQI is forecasted to further improve and in the moderate to satisfactory category for 7th March and marginally deteriorate to moderate to poor category on 8th and 9th March,” said a SAFAR statement on Saturday.