Light drizzle brings down NCR’s AQI to ‘moderate’ after facing two hazy days

After experiencing two days of "poor" to "very poor" air quality index (AQI), the levels in three cities—Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida—improved with a "moderate" AQI reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials from the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said that a light drizzle early on Thursday morning and an increase in wind speed had dissipated the prevailing dusty conditions that had caused an increase in PM10 levels over the past two days.

The CPCB AQI on Thursday stood at 134, 194, and 144, falling under the “moderate” category for Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida, respectively. Officials said that a thin layer of suspended dust had cleared, resulting in a clear day on Thursday.

On May 16, the three cities—Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida—recorded AQI levels of 296 (in the “poor” category), 318 (in the “very poor” category), and 292 (in the “poor” category), respectively. While on May 17, the three cities recorded “very poor” AQI levels of 317, 339, and 324, respectively.

According to the AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered “good,” 51 and 100 are “satisfactory,” 101 and 200 are “moderate,” 201 and 300 are “poor,” 301 and 400 are “very poor,” and 401 and 500 are “severe.”

“The AQI readings also indicate a significant reduction in PM10 levels, which had increased due to the dusty conditions prevailing for the past 2-3 days. The wind speed has increased, and the light drizzle has also helped alleviate the dusty conditions,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

“Over the past 2-3 days, the PM10 levels were 3-4 times higher than the standard limit, but they have now decreased,” Sharma added.

The national standard limit for PM10 is 100 micrograms/cubic metre.

The forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates a “mainly clear sky” on May 19, 20, and 21.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to come from the Northwest in Delhi, with wind speeds of 16-20 kmph and a mainly clear sky on May 19. On May 20, the predominant surface wind is likely to come from the Northwest in Delhi, with wind speeds of 16-25 kmph and a mainly clear sky. Finally, on May 21, the predominant surface wind is expected to come from the Northwest in Delhi, with wind speeds of 20-24 kmph and a mainly clear sky,” said the forecast on Thursday.