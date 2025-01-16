All basic civic amenities made available at Noida airport ahead of launch, confirms UP govt

In the run-up to the Noida international airport in Jewar starting operations in April 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it has provided all basic civic services, which were promised as per the agreement signed in March 2021 with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the concessionaire for Noida international airport. A test validation flight landed at the Noida international airport (NIA) in Jewar on December 9, 2024. Commercial operations are slated to begin at the airport in April 2025. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Agencies such as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the National Highways Authority of India and others together completed all services, which were promised under the state support agreement signed in March 2021, said officials.

“Under the agreement, the state will provide essential infrastructure, including surface access, water, electricity, sewage network, proper drainage, and waste disposal, among others, to pave the way for the airport’s operations,” said a UP government official, aware of the development, asking not to be named.

The Yeida said crucial infrastructure projects have been completed and a 750m access road has also been built and only a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Airports Authority of India is awaited.

“The remaining stretch, connecting the airport’s entry point to the terminal building, will be built by the concessionaire. The UP government will bear the ₹200 crore cost for the access road as part of the agreement. The agreement had specified a four-lane road, but the government exceeded expectations by building an eight-lane elevated road,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida, and nodal officer for Noida International Airport Limited.

Yeida has provided a 4MLD hydro extraction well in Faleda Khadar area at a cost of ₹13 crore to meet the water needs of the airport.

“We will build another 4MLD well to support the airport’s future needs and these wells will cater to the airport’s passenger capacity requirements in the third phase, when the airport is projected to handle 50 million passengers annually. In terms of power supply, two substations in sectors 18 and 32 have been designated to meet the airport’s electricity needs. The power requirement for the first phase, when it will handle 12 million passengers annually, is 19MW. In the fourth phase, when it will handle 70 million passengers annually, it will require 204MW. Bhatia emphasised that the power supply from the Sector 32 substation alone surpasses the airport’s cumulative requirements,” said Bhatia.

The Yeida said all necessary infrastructure support has been provided to the concessionaire. It is now the concessionaire’s responsibility to complete the related internal infrastructure. These efforts by the state has ensured that Noida international airport is equipped with the foundational facilities needed for its operations, ahead of its anticipated commercial launch in April 2025.