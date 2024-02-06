All village household to be connected to sewer lines, Greater Noida tells NGT

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has submitted its action taken report in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the alleged disposal of sewage by 93 villages, falling under the jurisdiction of the authority. This was stated in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal, which is hearing a plea by a resident who alleged that 93 villages were disposing of their sewage in the open. (HT Photo)

The report, submitted last Friday, was entered in the tribunal after a Greater Noida resident Pradeep Dahaliya had approached the NGT in 2021, alleging that sewage was being discharged on roads, internal lanes, on open land, and into stormwater drains by the villages.

The joint committee report, produced by the GNIDA in NGT, has said that the authority is working to achieve 100% result so that sewage generated by pre-existing villages (existing before the constitution of GNIDA) is not thrown in the open, or drains, ponds, or protected areas.

According to the report, septic tank and de-sludging points have been provided and 35% of households have been connected to sewage line.

To enable disposal of septage waste into nearby sewage treatment plants, GNIDA has provided de-sludging vehicles. A proper sewage network has been laid which is connected to treatment plants, it adds.

It has also clarified that in total 115 villages under GNIDA’s jurisdiction.

“The GNIDA has connected its 35 villages to sewage treatment plants as of December 2023. There are two villages which have to be connected to sewage treatment plants by march 2024 and 43 are such, which have to be connected to STP by end of current fiscal. There are 31 villages which have to be connected with STP by 2027 end (post approval of land use master plan)…, the action report produced in the NGT elaborates.

According to GNIDA’s senior manager (in-charge sewer) Vinod Sharma, the authority is taking up adequate steps. However, villagers are reluctant to get sewer connections despite it being free of cost, as they entail it would lead to breakage or construction at their houses. They are also apprehensive that they might be charged for it in the future,” the official said.

“A three-tier approach has been adopted, involving GNIDA, hiring supervisors and hiring other services to monitor sewer issues in the villages. Services of other departments including Jal Nigam shall also be roped in to expedite the process of connecting remaining villages to STPs. By 2024-end, 45 more villages will be connected to the network,” he added.

Petitioner in the case, Pradeep Dahaliya, alleged that the sewage water is being discharged rampantly in the open and also getting collected in waterbodies. “Sewage lines are non-functional in villages of Greater Noida …We are awaiting a response from the tribunal now,” he said.

The case will now be heard by the NGT on March 19, 2024.