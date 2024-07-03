Allottee forced to suffer for nine years as Greater Noida authority allots one plot to two firms

After a mix-up by Greater Noida authority officials resulted in a single plot being allotted to two separate allottees, the first allottee has been running from pillar to post to get the error rectified, but the authority’s industrial department has been unable to address his grievance till date, said the allottee. Anil Gosain, director of Sai Data Software Services Private Limited, said he got allotted a 1,000 square metre industrial plot in Sector Techzone-4 on May 30, 2014. Later, he got to know that the authority wrongly allotted half the plot, which is 500 square metres, to another company by mistake. (HT Photo)

The authority officials, on the other hand, blamed a technical glitch for the error and said they are working on rectifying it.

Anil Gosain, director of Sai Data Software Services Private Limited, said he got allotted a 1,000 square metre industrial plot in Sector Techzone-4 on May 30, 2014, under a scheme meant for BPO/IT related businesses. Subsequently, Gosain paid the plot cost of ₹1,15,90,000 to the authority, as per the rules.

“After making full payment, when I contacted the authority’s senior officials, including the chief executive officer, additional CEOs and others for registry of plot in my company’s name, they kept delaying it. Later, I got to know that they are delaying the registry and failing to give me possession of the plot because the authority wrongly allotted half the plot, which is 500 square metres, to another company by mistake. I requested them to allot me any other industrial plot instead and they agreed. But till date, nothing has been done and I’m being made to suffer without any fault of mine,” Gosain said.

Gosain said he met the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravikumar NG and officer on special duty Naveen Kumar Singh several times, requesting their help in the matter.

“The CEO and OSD have given me assurances that they will allot an industrial plot at another location soon and that the process is being completed. I am surprised that a plot can be allotted twice,” said Gosain, who also filed a complaint on the integrated grievance redressal system of the Uttar Pradesh government, but nothing has happened on it.

When asked how the authority will address this issue, OSD Naveen Kumar Singh said, “The authority is addressing the issue of this allottee who faced an inconvenience due to some technical error. The authority is completing the process to allot another plot at a different location to this allottee.”