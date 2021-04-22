Another fire at Behlolpur village, no casualty

Noida: Days after a massive fire gutted 150 shanties and claimed lives of two children in Behlolpur, another fire was reported from the village on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3pm from a scrap godown in the area, police said, adding that there was no casualty in the incident.

Police officials said that it took eight fire tenders to completely douse the fire. “The fire was controlled in about 40 minutes. There were no casualties in the incident,” said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

The officials said that some locals had burnt garbage in a vacant plot adjoining the godown and embers from that small fire got into the scrap causing the incident. There was no complaint in the incident either, they said.

“Several industries are located here and people from Behlolpur and Chhajarsi villages often collect the leftover scrap that keeps accumulating. We will ask the Noida authority to look into the issue and take care of all illegal godowns. Some of them are a hazard waiting to happen,” said a senior police official.

The Wednesday’s spot was near the place where 150 shanties had burnt down on April 11, leading to the death of two children. The incident had occurred due to a suspected short circuit and no FIR was registered in the case, police had said.