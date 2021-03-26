IND USA
noida news

Aqua Line metro to start at 2pm on Holi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:10 PM IST

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line metro services will start from 2 pm on Holi on Monday, March 29, said officials. Besides, parking services will also be available from 2pm only.

Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC, said the train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes. Currently, parking facility is available only at five metro stations - Noida Sector 51, Noida Sector 76, Knowledge Park - II, Alpha 1 and Delta 1. In normal days, services on the Aqua Line run from 6am to 10:45 pm.

