 Audi involved in Noida hit-and-run recovered - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Audi involved in Noida hit-and-run recovered

PTI |
May 28, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Audi involved in Noida hit-and-run recovered

Noida, The Noida Police has recovered an Audi car, which was involved in a road crash that led to the death of a 55-year-old man two days ago, officials on Tuesday said.

HT Image
HT Image

The police, however, said they were yet to arrest the person, who was driving the car at the time of the incident on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"The car which was spotted in the CCTV footage has been traced and recovered. The car, which is registered in Haryana, was found in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area near the NBCC complex," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidya Sagar Mishra told PTI.

"We have recovered the car and now the owner of the vehicle will be identified, eventually the driver will also be held," he added.

Noida resident Janak Dev Sah was hit by a speeding Audi car around 6.30 am on Sunday when he was out on a city road on his way to buy milk, according to police.

Sah was tossed in the air for some distance due to the impact of the hit and died on the spot, police had said.

Later his son Pradeep approached the local Sector 24 police station after which an FIR was lodged in the case, they said.

A CCTV footage showed the victim being struck by a white Audi.

In a similar incident in Noida on May 16, two people, including a nurse, died while three others were hospitalised after their e-rickshaw was hit by a minor driving a BMW.

Two occupants of the BMW car were apprehended by the police while their third partner fled the spot. An FIR was lodged in the case, according to police.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people.

The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Audi involved in Noida hit-and-run recovered
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On